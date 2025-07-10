Sirsa accuses AAP govt of politicising sacrilege issue

Chandigarh: Delhi’s environment minister and BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday accused the AAP government in Punjab of politicising the issue of sacrilege (beadbi), similar to the tactics used by the Congress during its tenure. Delhi’s environment minister and BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday accused the AAP government in Punjab of politicising the issue of sacrilege (beadbi), similar to the tactics used by the Congress during its tenure.

Sirsa criticised the AAP for failing to address sacrilege incidents, despite promises to hold the perpetrators accountable.

“The AAP government promised to arrest those responsible for sacrilege incidents. Now, they are saying they will frame a law to address this issue, which indicates their failure to prevent such incidents over the past three years,” Sirsa stated during a press conference.

Further slamming AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Sirsa accused the party leadership of exploiting Punjab, following their alleged “loot” of Delhi. “After looting Delhi, they have now set their sights on Punjab,” Sirsa said.

Delhi govt to commemorate Shaheedi Diwas

Sirsa also announced that the Delhi government would officially commemorate the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur.

A two-day state-level programme will be held at the Red Fort to honour the Guru’s supreme sacrifice, with support from the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

“This sacred occasion will be marked with deep respect and devotion under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta and the support of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee,” Sirsa stated.

As part of its ongoing initiatives, Sirsa announced the creation of a Miyawaki-style urban forest near Najafgarh, Delhi, known as the “Great Forest”. Dedicated to the memory of Guru Teg Bahadur, the project aims to improve local air quality and expand urban greenery while serving as a tribute to the Guru’s sacrifice. Sirsa emphasised that the forest would also inspire future generations to uphold values of nature, peace, and communal harmony, which were central to Guru Teg Bahadur’s teachings.

In an effort to promote awareness of Sikh heritage, Sirsa shared that Delhi University would soon launch a special academic course focused on Sikh history and the lives and teachings of the Sikh Gurus.