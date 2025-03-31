Sisodia reaffirms Mann govt’s resolve to make state drug-free

Patiala : Former Delhi education minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia reaffirmed Bhagwant Mann-led government’s commitment of eradicating drugs in Punjab, invoking the blessings of Kali Maa. Former Delhi education minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia reaffirmed Bhagwant Mann-led government’s commitment of eradicating drugs in Punjab, invoking the blessings of Kali Maa.

During his visit to Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala on the first day of Navratra, Sisodia highlighted the importance of divine guidance in addressing complex issues like drug addiction.

He praised chief minister Bhagwant Mann for leading a vigorous campaign against drugs, asserting that with Maa Kali’s blessings, Punjab would soon be free from this menace.

Sisodia also urged the youth of Punjab to steer clear of gangsters and illegal activities, cautioning them about the destructive consequences such actions could bring — police intervention, legal troubles and ruined futures. He emphasised that staying away from these pitfalls was essential for a brighter future for both the youth and the state.

Shifting focus to education, Sisodia spoke about the improvements in Punjab’s government schools under AAP’s leadership. He shared his experience attending a parent-teacher meeting (PTM), where he learned that many parents were transferring their children from private to government schools due to the significant progress. He proudly mentioned how this change represented nothing short of an “educational revolution”.

Sisodia shared an inspiring story of a village child who, despite humble beginnings, cleared the prestigious JEE, showcasing the transformative power of quality education. He further assured that no child in Punjab was left sitting on the floor in classrooms, as the government had resolved issues like lack of infrastructure and overcrowded classrooms. Teachers were receiving world-class training to provide the best education, ensuring Punjab’s children were excelling.

He also highlighted that some of these talented students had been chosen to witness the launch of ‘Chandrayaan,’ a testament to the state’s growing educational achievements.