SIT formed in Maur murder case

The Bathinda police administration has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) on Saturday to probe an alleged murder of a 19-year-old college student.

The body was retrieved from a canal near her hometown in Maur, Bathinda district, on March 9.

Deputy inspector general of police (DIG), Bathinda range, Harjeet Singh said deputy superintendent of police (rural) Heena Gupta will head the SIT.

“All six accused named by the aggrieved have been arrested. The SIT has been formed to ensure a detailed investigation in the crime. A comprehensive detail of the crime will be ascertained once a chemical analysis of the viscera is received,” said the DIG.

The aggrieved family had named Mukul Mittal and his parents Ravi, Dimple Mittal and uncle Raj Kumar Mittal — in the case. Two friends of Mukul have also been arrested

Police sources said that the Mittals were residing in the neighbourhood of the victim and the two families had a good relationship. Official privy to the matter said that SIT will find the circumstances under which the deceased reached Maur, gather evidence on how she drowned in the canal and find out if more people are involved in the crime.