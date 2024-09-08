SIT gives former JJP MLA Ramniwas Surjakhera clean chit in rape case

The special investigation team (SIT) investigating the rape allegations against former JJP MLA Ramniwas Surjakhera has given him a clean chit. Former JJP MLA Ramniwas Surjakhera is likely to join the BJP soon with expectation to contest from Narwana in Jind, seeking re-election. (HT File)

Surjakhera had resigned from the Haryana assembly as well as the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) earlier in August and was planning to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). But after the rape case was registered against him, last week, the saffron party put on hold his formal induction into the party fold.

Jind superintendent of police (SP) Sumit Kumar said the SIT found the charges against the MLA false and now the FIR registered against him will be cancelled.

“A 28-year-old woman had alleged that the MLA raped her on the pretext of getting her a job but the SIT, in its investigation, found all charges to be false,” the SP added.

Surjakhera said truth has prevailed and now the decks have cleared for his assembly contest.

As per sources, Surjakhera is likely to join the BJP soon with expectation to contest from Narwana in Jind, seeking re-election.