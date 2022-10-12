SIT revisits Kotkapura firing site, collects forensic evidence

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the Kotkapura police firing case on Tuesday revisited the incident site and collected forensic evidence just days before October 14 — the day of fateful incident seven years ago.

The move comes a month after the questioning of former deputy chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal in connection with the Kotkapura firing.

Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gulneet Singh Khurana, a member of the SIT, along with the police and forensic science lab (FSL) team visited the site of the firing incident — which took place on October 14, 2015.

The team, which had in August submitted a status report in the Faridkot court, also spoke to some case witnesses, while the FSL team was seen taking measurements on site.

As per sources, the SIT is preparing to bring in the first chargesheet in the case and is gathering evidence to go on record. It was learnt that the SIT was looking at collecting some missing forensic evidence and double checking all facts brought on record so far.

The same marked the second time in two months that the SIT visited the incident site with a forensic team. On August 16, SSP Khurana, FSL, visited the firing site early morning to match the exact time of the incident with an aim to recreate the crime scene.

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) had in April last year quashed all reports related to the Kotkapura firing filed by the previous SIT. Acting on the court orders, on May 7, the state constituted a new three-member SIT headed by Punjab additional director general of police (ADGP) LK Yadav. Seventeen months on, however, the team is yet to file a fresh charge sheet.

