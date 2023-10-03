News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Six booked for assaulting youth in Mohali

Six booked for assaulting youth in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Oct 03, 2023 09:08 AM IST

A case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 148 ( rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act at the Sohana police station

Police on Sunday booked six persons for allegedly assaulting a local near Mohali City Centre. Sohana police have identified two persons, Jatt of Bhawat village and Jashandeep Singh of Bakarpur village.

The victim was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, and police were informed
The victim was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, and police were informed

The victim, Navjot Singh of Matrran village said in his complaint alleged that he the six men carrying a pistol, swords and knives abused him while he was standing near the Mohali City Centre on Saturday around 5.30 pm.

“When I confronted them, they assaulted me. After I raised an alarm and screamed for help, they fled while threatening me of dire consequences”, the complainant said.

The victim was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, and police were informed.

According to sources, the incident happened because of the old enmity.

A case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 148 ( rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act at the Sohana police station.

