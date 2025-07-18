Six held for looting jeweller in Jind

Jind police have arrested six persons for allegedly beating up and looting jewellery worth ₹50 lakh from a jeweller returning to Jind from Rohtak on July 7. Julana station house officer (SHO) Ravinder Kumar said that the loot was planned by Julana resident Hari Om, who is known to jeweller Anil Kumar. (HT File)

Those arrested are- Hari Om, Jatin, Sumit Kumar, Ravi Verma, Sahil and Vishal. The police have launched a manhunt to arrest a Panipat resident Abhishek alias Sekhu, who is at large.

Julana station house officer (SHO) Ravinder Kumar said that the loot was planned by Julana resident Hari Om, who is known to jeweller Anil Kumar.

“Hari Om got married a month ago and was facing financial problems. He planned to loot gold and silver ornaments from Anil Kumar, who used to bring jewellery from Rohtak to Jind. He planned to execute this robbery with the help of Sahil, a worker at Anil’s jewellery shop in Jind. Hari Om went to Rohtak on a bike and started following Anil, who was carrying ornaments. He asked his aides- Jatin, Ravi, Sumit and Vishal to intercept the jeweller near Pauli village and they executed the plan,” the SHO added.

Anil Kumar, the victim, had told the police that the assailants intercepted his bike and assaulted him with sticks. “They robbed me of 500 grams of gold and 5 kilograms of silver ornaments. When a few passersby tried to intervene, one of the robbers brandished a pistol and threatened to shoot if anyone came forward,” he said.