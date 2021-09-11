Six held with 425kg cannabis in Ludhiana

Six people were arrested with a whopping 425kg cannabis from Neechi Mangli village here on Thursday.

The accused persons were at a party when the directorate of revenue intelligence (DRI) carried out the raid. Around 24 staff members from the DRI’s zonal office were part of the operation. The accused were produced before a local court after their medical checkup and have been remanded to judicial custody till September 23.

The accused ran a salt godown in the area and would smuggle in the cannabis in salt bags. The contraband was primarily sold in labour colonies.