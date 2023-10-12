Six killed as car rams into parked truck in Bhiwani

Six people were killed when their car rammed into a stationary truck near Sherla village in Bhiwani district of Haryana on Tuesday night, police said. The mangled remains of the car after it rammed into a truck parked on the roadside near Sherla village in Bhiwani district on Tuesday night. All five car occupants died in the accident. (HT photo)

Behal police station SHO Sumit Sheoran said the deceased comprised all five occupants of the car and the truck driver, who was from Uttar Pradesh.

“Four people died on the spot and two succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital. Investigation is on,” said the police.

The five occupants of the car were identified as Naseeb, alias Molad, Vikas, both residents of Budhara, Pradeep of Ladiyali, Ravi of Idiwali in Bhiwani and Jitender of Barwala in Hisar.

Such was the impact of the hit that the car was damaged completely. It is learnt that the truck was parked without any indicator and the car was at a high speed.

“Bodies of the deceased were handed over to their families after conducting autopsies. A case will be registered against the truck driver, who is at large,” the SHO added.

The police said the villagers had used gas cutters as well as cranes to pull out car occupants.

One killed, 3 injured in Hisar mishap

One person died and three got injured in Hisar on Wednesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Billu, a taxi driver of Hisar.

Hisar DSP Satyapal Yadav said the incident occurred when a group of persons were drinking tea and a speeding car hit them, in which one died and three sustained serious injuries.

“The car driver and one of his aides have been arrested. It seems that they were under the influence of some drug when the incident occurred,” he added.

