With this, as many as 8,141 households located at 46 slum sites in different districts of Punjab have got the proprietary rights of houses under the Basera scheme (HT photo)
Six more slums included in Basera scheme in Punjab

These slums are in Ferozepur, Jalandhar, Mansa, Patiala and Ludhiana districts of Punjab. The approval was granted at the fifth meeting of the steering committee under the Basera scheme, chaired by chief secretary Vini Mahajan in Chandigarh.
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 02:05 AM IST

The Punjab government has approved proprietary rights to six more slums in Ferozepur, Jalandhar, Mansa, Patiala and Ludhiana districts under its flagship ‘Basera’ programme.

The approval was granted at the fifth meeting of the steering committee under the Basera scheme, chaired by chief secretary Vini Mahajan in Chandigarh.

With this, as many as 8,141 households located at 46 slum sites in different districts of the state have got the proprietary rights of houses.

Reviewing the progress of the scheme, the chief secretary ordered a monthly review of the ‘house-for-houseless’ scheme to further expedite the process of granting proprietary rights to the slum dwellers and enable them to own their homes at the earliest.

She also directed all the deputy commissioners to work proactively for seamless execution of this scheme.

Punjab was the first state in the country to launch a scheme for granting proprietary rights to the slum dwellers occupying government land in urban areas.

Story Saved
