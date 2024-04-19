Six open fire at old schoolmates in Mohali’s Balongi, one held

In a clash between old schoolmates over a seven-year-old school rivalry, six men fired six shots at two youths sitting inside a car near Bal Gopal Gaushala in Balongi around 1.30 am on Wednesday. The firing incident was a fallout of a clash between the two groups that took place four days back outside a gym in Sector 68, officials said. (Getty image)

While police arrested one of the accused, Gurjot, 27, of Kambali in Mohali, five more were booked, including one Harsh. All accused live in Mohali and studied in the same school here.

Complainant Dharamvir Singh, 26, of Adarsh Nagar, Balongi, was in the car with a friend when he was fired at by one of the accused using a .32 bore pistol, said officials familiar with the matter. Police are yet to recover the weapon used in the crime.

During the clash, one of the accomplices of the accused got injured and was rushed to a civil hospital. Triggered by the incident, both groups had a heated argument over the phone and challenged each other to meet again. While the victim, along with his friend, was waiting for the accused in a Hyundai i-20 car, the accused reached the spot in two cars, one of which was a Mahindra Scorpio. Failing to control his anger, one of the accused fired at the victims and sped away with his accomplices.

“They had an ego tussle since their school time that further triggered their enmity. We will soon nab all accused as our teams are raiding at their possible hideouts,” a police officer said, adding that they were yet to investigate the source of the weapon.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (act done by several persons) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and under relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered.