 Six private hospitals in Mohali put on notice for poor parking arrangements - Hindustan Times
Six private hospitals in Mohali put on notice for poor parking arrangements

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Mar 07, 2024 05:06 AM IST

The Mohali MLA said under the Punjab Regional Town Planning Development Act, 1995, notices had been issued to Max Hospital, Phase 6; IVY Hospital, Sector 71; Fortis Hospital, Phase 8, Indus Hospital, Phase 3B2; Mayo Hospital and Grecian Hospital, both in Sector 69, for not using their basements for parking vehicles

The GMADA estate officer has issued notices to six local multi-speciality hospitals for inadequate parking arrangements outside their buildings.

Mohali AAP MLA Kulwant Singh revealed this during the ongoing budget session at Punjab Vidhan Sabha. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Mohali AAP MLA Kulwant Singh revealed this during the ongoing budget session at Punjab Vidhan Sabha. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Local AAP MLA Kulwant Singh revealed the same during the ongoing budget session at Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

The MLA said under the Punjab Regional Town Planning Development Act, 1995, notices had been issued to Max Hospital, Phase 6; IVY Hospital, Sector 71; Fortis Hospital, Phase 8, Indus Hospital, Phase 3B2; MayoHospital and Grecian Hospital, both in Sector 69, for not using their basements for parking vehicles.

“During checking at these hospitals, it was found that they were not using their basements for parking andthus people parked their cars outside, causing traffic jams. Students get late for school and even ambulances get stuck in traffic jams due to this,” MLA Kulwant Singh said.

“We will take appropriate action against these hospitals once they submit their replies to the notice,” the MLA added.

