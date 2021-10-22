Six Punjab Police personnel booked after two prisoners escape

Six Punjab Police personnel were booked for negligence on Friday after two undertrials escaped while being brought back to the Faridkot Central Jail from a hearing in a Mukerian court on Thursday.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurdev Singh, ASI Baljinder Singh, ASI Kulwinder Singh, head constable Surinder Kumar, Punjab Home Guard (PHG) Mahinder Singh and PHG Harminder Singh were booked under Sections 223 (escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant) and 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code.

The two inmates who escaped were identified as Abdul and Sajim, who were undergoing trial for cases of robbery registered against them in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Ludhiana districts.

“According to the police personnel escorting them back, both inmates managed to open their handcuffs and jump out of the window of the police bus while it was moving. We are investigating the matter. A case has been registered against the six police personnel on the bus,” said superintendent of police Bal Krishan Singla.