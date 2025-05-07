Six school students killed as vehicle collides with truck in Patiala

Six students of a private school in Patiala were killed when their vehicle collided with a tipper truck while they were returning to their homes in Samana town on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The mangled remains of the vehicle in which the school students were travelling when the accident occurred on the Patiala-Samana road on Wednesday afternoon. (HT Photo)

Balwinder Singh, the driver of the Toyota Innova in which the children were travelling, also died on the spot.

Patiala superintendent of police Palwinder Singh Cheema, who rushed to the accident spot on the Samana road, said 12 children of the local Bhupindra International School were returning from school when the accident occurred.

Three of the injured students are hospitalised in a critical condition.

The impact of the accident was such that a JCB machine had to be requisitioned to retrieve the bodies.

The driver of the truck is absconding, he said, adding he would be arrested soon.