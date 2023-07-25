Haryana: 6 students flee Gurukul school in Rohtak

Six students fled from Gurukul school in Ladhot village here on Saturday night, said the police on Monday. Five of them are Class 12 students and one of Class 11. Three of them belong to Uttar Pradesh, two are from Delhi and one from Rohtak. In his complaint to the police, school principal Nand Lal said the six students fled from the hostel premises by breaking the lock. (File photo)

In his complaint to the police, school principal Nand Lal said the six students fled from the hostel premises by breaking the lock. He said the students had neither raised questions over lack of any basic amenities nor any other problem.

Rohtak Sadar police station SHO Pradeep Dahiya said a missing complaint has been registered and efforts are on to trace the students.

