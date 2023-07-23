Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panipat hit-and-run: 6-yr-old girl killed, 5-yr-old boy hurt after being hit by car on way to school

Panipat hit-and-run: 6-yr-old girl killed, 5-yr-old boy hurt after being hit by car on way to school

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jul 23, 2023 01:17 AM IST

The girl’s father, Sunder Singh, in his statement to the police, said that the children were walking to school when a rashly driven car hit Shiwani and Prince, while his son Vishal had a narrow escape. They were rushed to a hospital, where the doctor declared Shiwani dead and admitted Prince.

A six-year-old girl was run over by a speeding car while she was walking to school with her elder brother and five-year-old neighbour, near Nurpur Muglan village in Panipat district, police said on Saturday. While her brother had a narrow escape, the five-year-old boy received injuries.

The deceased was identified as Shiwani while the injured is Prince.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against the car driver, who managed to flee after the accident. The body was handed over to family members after autopsy, police said.

