SJVNL CMD gets BBMB charge, engineers protest in Punjab

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Jun 23, 2023 12:31 AM IST

The engineers have asked the Centre to fill the vacant post of BBMB chairman and two members by advertisement as soon as possible

The Centre’s move to give charge of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) to Nand Lal Sharma, chairman & managing director (CMD), Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd (SJVNL) for three months, has kicked up a row. As per the official notification, Sharma will take charge from July 1 for three months or till the appointment of a regular chairman or until further orders.

VK Gupta, spokesperson of the All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) said that the Central government was promoting adhocism (HT File Photo)
Punjab-based BBMB engineers have strongly objected to the move as they allege that Sharma is not from an engineering cadre, which is a violation of the rules.

The engineers have asked the Centre to fill the vacant post of BBMB chairman and two members by advertisement as soon as possible. BBMB has been without a regular Member (Power) and Member (Irrigation) for the last more than two years.

VK Gupta, spokesperson of the All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) said that the Central government was promoting adhocism. “This will go against the BBMB in the longer run. All vacant posts of BBMB should be filled by advertising them to select the best engineers available in India,” he said.

