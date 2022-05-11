Skeletons of 282 Indian soldiers, who revolted in 1857, found during excavation in Amritsar
The skeletons of 282 Indian soldiers who participated in India's First War of Independence in 1857 were found during the excavation near Amritsar, said Dr JS Sehrawat, Assistant Professor, Dept Anthropology, Punjab University.
The soldiers were said to have revolted against the use of pork and beef-greased cartridges.
"These skeletons belong to 282 Indian soldiers killed during India's first freedom struggle against the British in 1857. These were excavated from a well found underneath a religious structure in Ajnala near Amritsar in Punjab," said the assistant professor.
"These soldiers were revolting against the use of pork and beef greased cartridges, a study has suggested. Coins, medals, DNA study, elemental analysis, anthropological, radio-carbon dating, all point towards the same," Sehrawat added.
The 1857 revolt was called the First War of Independence by some historians. Some Indian sepoys recruited in the British Indian army had revolted against the use of pork and beef greased cartridges citing religious beliefs.
SoBo businessman leaves country a day before ACB issues LOC
Mumbai South Mumbai businessman and bar owner Jitendra Navlani, against whom the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau registered a case for allegedly posing as a close aide of Enforcement Directorate officials and accepting bribes worth ₹59 crores on May 5, left the country just a day before the Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued by ACB. “We are ascertaining the facts with various agencies and coordinating with them,” said Prabhat Kumar, Additional Director General of police, ACB.
Consumer groups allege unofficial power cuts in state, MSEDCL denies it
Although the Maharashtra government claims the state is free from distress load-shedding despite the coal crisis and the soaring demand for electricity due to the rising heat, consumer groups allege it is resorting to covert power cuts without announcing them officially. However, the allegation has been refuted by the state-owned power distribution utility. Pratap Hogade of Maharashtra Rajya Veej Grahak Sanghatana claimed power supply to agricultural consumers was curtailed by two hours.
Man held for attempting to rape five-year-old girl
A 40-year-old man was arrested allegedly for attempting to rape a five-year-old girl under the BBD police station limits, here, on Wednesday, police officials said. The BBD police station in-charge AK Singh said the accused, identified as Rajeev Rawat, was arrested after alerted by locals who nabbed him when he was taking the child into the bushes behind a railway line in the vicinity.
Sexual assault by husband needs to be called rape: Delhi HC's Justice Shakdher
While striking down the marital rape exception in the Indian Penal Code, Justice Rajiv Shakdher of Delhi High Court Wednesday said that the immunity to the husband is “steeped in patriarchy and misogyny” and sexual assault by the husband on his wife needs to be called out as rape and non-consensual sex in a marriage is an antithesis of what matrimony stands for in modern times i.e. the relationship of equals.
Fresh heatwave spell in Delhi from Friday
A fresh heatwave spell was predicted over Delhi from Sunday, but easterly winds prevailing in the national capital under the impact of Cyclone Asani shielded the city against it.
