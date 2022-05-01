SKM warns of indefinite protest against Punjab govt from May 17
Lambasting the state government for failing to fulfil the promises made with farmer unions, including bonus on wheat, uninterrupted power supply and MSP on basmati among others, farmers unions of Punjab under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) have announced to start an indefinite Delhi-like agitation against state government in Chandigarh from May 17. A tractor-trailer march will be held to commence agitation, SKM functionaries said.
The decision was taken during a meeting of over 20 farmer unions held in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar in Ludhiana on Saturday. The meeting was held under the leadership of BKU (Lakhowal) general secretary Harinder Singh Lakhowal, state president of BKU (Behramke) Balwant Singh Behramke and state president of Jai Kisan Andolan Gurbaksh Singh. SKM leaders Jagjit Singh Dalewal and Sukhjinder Singh Khosa were also among those present.
Lakhowal said a meeting of SKM leaders was held with chief minister Bhagwant Mann on April 17. The government assured ₹500 per quintal bonus on wheat crop, MSP on maize and basmati etc, but it has failed to fulfil the promises to date. The power crisis in the state has also hit the farming community hard. There are many other issues related to the farming sector which the government has failed to address, he said.
“We have given a month’s time to the government to fulfil our demands and if it fails to do so, we will start an indefinite Delhi-like agitation in Chandigarh,” said Lakhowal.
SKM leaders to visit Lakhimpur Kheri on May 5
During the meeting, it was also decided that the farmer unions under the banner of SKM will visit Lakhimpur Kheri (in UP) on May 5 to ensure justice for farmers who were killed there last year.
Lakhowal said farmer leaders will depart from Punjab on May 4 and will join other unions from UP and Haryana on their way to Lakhimpur Kheri. The farmers who were killed the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and their families have still not got justice. “We will also demand release of farmers arrested in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence,” he said.
On October 3 last year, four protesting farmers died after being mowed down by a SUV belonging to Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra. Four others also died in the violence that erupted after the incident.
-
Domestic help decamps with ₹4 lakh, gold ring in Ludhiana
A domestic help worker stole ₹4 lakh and a gold ring from the house of Pooja's employer in Model Town on Saturday. The accused was identified as Pooja alias Julie of Dr Ambedkar Nagar. The complainant, Nakul Mittal, a businessman,said the accused had been referred to his mother by an acquaintance, who said Pooja was in dire need of a job. “The complainant had not got the accused's police verification done before hiring her.”
-
Ludhiana | Industrial hub reels under unscheduled power cuts
Unscheduled power cuts, and confusion over power restrictions imposed on the industry are taking a toll on businesses in the industrial hub. Lambasting the government for failing to prepare a contingency plan to meet the power shortage during summers, Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation president Gurmeet Kular said the power department was imposing unscheduled power cuts in the name of maintenance to save the image of the department and state government.
-
Ludhiana residents feel the heat of frequent power outages
With the city witnessing two to three power cuts a day, residents are having a tough time going about their routine in the scorching summer heat. Punjab State Power Corporation Limited officials said the demand for power has increased to 40%. “We are having trouble meeting the demand for power due to technical snags in two thermal power plants,”a spokesperson said. Power outages were also reported in Rajguru Nagar, Threeke village, and Jagjit Nagar.
-
Ludhiana MC starts drive to clean main roads in Zone D
The municipal corporation initiated a special drive on Saturday to clean the main roads in areas falling under Zone D. The drive was started on the directions of zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon from Keys hotel road leading towards Lodhi Club from Phullanwal Chowk and MLA (Ludhiana west) Gurpreet Gogi inspected the work. The drive was conducted jointly by different departments of MC including bridges and roads department and horticulture wing.
-
Patiala violence: Key conspirator Parwana not new to controversies
A self-styled head of Damdami Taksal Rajpura and, Barjinder Singh Parwana a “prime conspirator” of Friday violence in Patiala, is not new to controversies. After a call by US-based radical organisation Sikh for Justice's legal adviser Gurpatwant Singh Pannun to observe “Khalistan day” on April 29, self-styled Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla announced his “anti-Khatilstan” protest at a press conference on April 17. On July 8, 2021, Mohali police arrested Parwana for promoting enmity.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics