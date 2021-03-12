Slight dip in Himachal’s night temperatures after snow, rain
There was a slight dip in night temperature in the lower hills of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday after snowfall in higher reaches of the state and rainfall in the plains.
“There was no appreciable change in the minimum and maximum temperature in the state. The night temperatures were 2-3°C above normal,” said Shimla meteorological department (MeT) director Manmohan Singh.
The night temperature increased in the higher reaches while there was slight dip in lower hills. The higher reaches, including Pangi and Rohtang, experienced snowfall on Thursday night while the middle hills experience rainfall.
“The Met department has forecast inclement weather till March 14. A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region and adjoining plains in north-western parts of India from Saturday,” said Singh.
“A yellow weather warning has been issued for thunderstorm, lightening and hailstorm in seven districts of the state including Bilaspur, Chamba, Kangra, Hamirpur, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla,” said the MeT department director, adding that the weather will clear on March 15.
Keylong coldest
Keylong, the administrative headquarters of the tribal district of Lahul-Spiti, was the coldest place in the state with night temperatures dipping 2.9°C below freezing point.
Kalpa recorded a night temperature of 1.4°C. The state Capital recorded a low of 8.6°C — a slight dip of 1°C on Thursday. Manali recorded a temperature of 5.4°C, Dharamshala 9°C, Palampur 9.7°C, Dalhousie 6.1°C and Kufri 5.5°C.
