Friday, Jun 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Slingshot gang terror in Panchkula: RWA takes matters into own hands, appoints two guards

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jun 27, 2025 09:30 AM IST



Following a harrowing incident on June 24 where five thieves, armed with slingshots, rods, and tools, broke into a Sector 2 house in the early hours, the Resident Welfare Society of Sector 2 has taken proactive deterrent steps to enhance the security of its residents.

The society will also provide a dedicated contact number for residents to call in case of security-related emergencies. (HT File)


Subhash Chandra, president of the society, said that during a gate committee meeting held on Thursday, it was decided that from June 27, two mobile borne security guards on motorbikes will patrol the sector from 9 am to 5 pm. One guard will cover the eastern flank and the other will patrol the western flank.

The photos of these guards, along with their motorbike registration numbers, will be shared within the community group, and their KYC details will be submitted to the local police post. Furthermore, these guards will soon be equipped with special helmets fitted with body cameras, ensuring their entire movement during shifts is recorded and accessible to the residents.

In case of any suspicious activity, they are instructed to contact emergency number 112. The society will also provide a dedicated contact number for residents to call in case of security-related emergencies.

Chandra emphasised that these measures are in the general interest and are hoped to be a deterrent to any criminal attempts, though he cautioned that no absolute certainty or guarantee can be provided. Residents were advised to maintain their own security and safety measures as they deem appropriate.

Follow Us On