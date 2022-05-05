Slow pace of projects to build approach road, beautify Sukhdev Thapar’s ancestral home in Ludhiana: Revolutionary’s kin go on chain hunger strike
Dissatisfied with the slow pace of projects to establish a direct route to the ancestral home of freedom fighter Sukhdev Thapar in Naughara mohalla and beautification of its surroundings, his relatives and members of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust went on a chain hunger strike outside the revolutionary leader’s house on Wednesday.
The protesters demanded that the projects be completed by May 15, Sukhdev’s birth anniversary, and said the chain hunger strike will continue until the government gave them written assurance that the projects will be completed at the earliest. “Five protesters will sit on chain hunger strike everyday unless our demands are met,” they said.
Around a dozen market associations, religious and political organisations , including the Lakkar Bazar Market Association, Ludhiana Swarnkar Sangh (Sarafa Bazar), and the ABVP, have extended support to the agitation.
Accusing the AAP government of using freedom fighters to woo voters ahead of the assembly elections, but ignoring Sukhdev and Shivaram Hari Rajguru, the protesters said only Bhagat Singh’s portraits had been installed in government offices.
Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust president Ashok Thapar said, “We have been running from pillar to post in government offices for over a decade to get a direct approach road to the revolutionary leader’s house from Chaura Bazar, but to no avail.”
“It has been a year since the project was approved, but the administration and civic body have failed to complete formalities. Visitors have to navigate narrow streets and many residents are unaware that Sukhdev’s ancestral house stands in the city. The MC’s project to beautify the ancestral house is also progressing at snail’s pace. The entire area around the house has been dug up,” said Ashok Thapar.
The trust’s secretary, Tribhuvan Thapar, said, “The AAP government has made tall claims regarding fulfilling the dreams of freedom fighters, but they are being ignored on ground level. Only 40 square-yard land has to be acquired for providing a direct approach to the house, but authorities have been delaying the process.”
“No AAP leader or MLA has approached. The chain hunger strike will continue from 10am to 5pm everyday till May 15. We will also wear black batches as a mark of protest during Sukhdev’s birth anniversary celebrations,” the protesters said.
Congress district president Ashwani Sharma and area councillor Anil Parti met protesting members, and assured them that they will take up the matter with authorities.
For Panchkula residents, new garbage collection system no short of dumpster fire
The municipal corporation's new system of collecting segregated waste from the source through a private firm has left city residents unimpressed. No helpers with pick-up vehicles, hasty collection process and the inaudible speakers installed on the vehicles have emerged as major issues for the public. Under the new system, which came into force on April 11 in certain parts of the city, a private company was hired to take over garbage collection from door-to-door collectors.
SHO accused of raping Dalit teen girl in UP held: Police
A local police officer in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district was arrested on Wednesday on charges that he raped a 13-year-old girl who came to the police station to lodge a complaint of gang-rape against four other people. Authorities also suspended all 29 people posted at the police station where the alleged rape took place. ADGP (Kanpur) Bhanu Bhaskar said the local SHO, Tilakdhari Saroj, was arrested near the Allahabad high court.
Sambhaji Bhide’s name dropped in Bhima Koregaon violence case, police tell SHRC
PUNE The Pune rural police, on Wednesday, informed the Maharashtra state human rights commission, that in absence of evidence against Sambhaji Bhide, his name has been “dropped” in the Bhima Koregaon violence case by not chargesheeting him for riots which took place on January 1, 2018 in Pune. The Pune police had filed a chargesheet in September 2021, in which they named 41 people sans Bhide due to the absence of evidence against him.
Ludhiana | DSP’s visit sends railway police into a tizzy
Government Railway Police personnel were spotted painting walls, and scrubbing floors in the wake of GRP deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Amritsar) Surinder Kumar's scheduled inspection at the local police station on Wednesday. Kumar reached the Ludhiana station at 11.40am, and took salute of the parade that included 20 GRP personnel. The DSP and with his staff checked the crime data available with the GRP and a few documents were collected for audit.
Pune ZP to identify, fill gaps at 109 rural primary health care centres
PUNE The Pune Zilla Parishad has identified gaps in primary health care centres in Pune which will now be filled in by the administration. By the end of May 2022, each of the 109 centres in the district would have each essential facility. As per officials, the number of medical and surgical services would increase. For the pending amount ₹4.5 crores were being filled through a budget grant under ZP cess this financial year.
