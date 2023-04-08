Mixed land use areas issue: Small-scale industry up in arms

Small-scale industries in Ludhiana have announced to stage a protest against the state government over the delay in issuing a notification regarding the industrial units in mixed-land use areas. They said that the deadline to shift industrial units situated in mixed land use areas in Ludhiana is set to end in six months, with this, around 50,000 industrial units in 72 areas of the city will be affected. HT Image

Members of the protesting union, Small Scale Manufacturers Association, added that the future of these industrial units hangs in balance and they are concerned about workers and family members who are connected with the businesses. They added that the union members will sit outside the district industrial centres from 11 am to 12 pm from Monday onwards.

They added that the protest will go on for three days. President of the association, Jaswinder Singh Thukral said that as the government has not issued the extension in deadline to shift the industries they are unable to get the required consent from the Punjab State Pollution Control Board. He added that government representatives had assured the industry representatives that the deadline will be extended by five years. He said the notification should be issued at the earliest to clear their apprehensions.

He added that small-scale units operating in different areas of the city supply products to large-scale industrial units and provide employment to thousands of people. He added that their grievances should be addressed.