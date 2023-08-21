Unique digital door numbers, QR codes for houses in Srinagar

The Smart City project authorities in Srinagar have almost completed the Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping and physical verification of households and commercial establishments and are now pasting unique digital door number plates with QR codes on the city’s houses and shops. CEO smart city project and Srinagar municipal commissioner Athar Amir Khan said they have already completed the first part of the survey which was GIS mapping and assigning digital door numbering. (File photo)

The authorities said the exercise was aimed to improve and modernise public services’ plan and delivery system and was part of modern smart cities in the country.

He said they have now started pasting these unique numbers to the structures.

“So far, we have completed a survey of around 2.25 lakh structures and are completing wherever it is pending. In the areas in which the survey is done, we have started pasting digital door number plates outside their gates. The plate also contains address and QR code which one can scan to send as address,” Khan said.

The survey had been started in October 2021 by the authorities in partnership with Bharat Electronics Limited and Geo Vista.

Khan said all plots, houses, commercial shops, establishments and institutes in the city have been surveyed using GIS through GPS (Global Positioning System) and satellite imagery, and then physical survey of these structures and plots has been done.

It has been surveyed where the buildings, their descriptions, plinth area, land use, commercial usage, presence of septic tanks, electricity connections and sources of water besides the lanes and by-lanes.

“All these social services have been captured. That is part of the survey. And on the basis of that we have divided the city into areas and assigned numbers to streets. On the basis of which a digital unique number has been given to every property and household with proper QR code,” he said.

The CEO said that the survey and digital numbering was absolutely safe and has been done in metro cities, Delhi and Bhubaneswar.

“It is part of the smart city project. It is also being carried out in Jammu, Udhampur, Katra areas of J&K and most other places. Every modern city has this now,” he said.

Khan said this survey and numbering becomes a basis of service delivery and plan. “On this basis, sanitation monitoring is done, drainage systems are planned, ration ghats distribution is decided. This will become a modern way of service delivery,” he said.

“Even emergency response by the institutions and departments like in case of fire would be quick. Through an app you can create an incident and the location of the place will fetch automatically. And the location’s nearest fire station, hospital, police station, tehsildar — all these will get information about the incident within seconds. The work which would otherwise take hours, that response would now take minutes. This is a whole different thing of how a city functions,” he said.