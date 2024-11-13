Smog engulfs Punjab as AQI remains poor

A thick layer of smog continued to engulf Punjab on Tuesday as the air quality continued to decline. Smog seen on Airport Road in Mohali on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Due to this, the visibility on state and national highways remained affected during morning hours, causing inconvenience to the commuters.

With 83 fresh farm fire cases on Tuesday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of most cities remained in the poor bracket. Mandi Gobindgarh was the worst hit with an AQI of 268, followed by 223 in both Ludhiana and Patiala. Jalandhar’s AQI was 210, while Amritsar witnessed an AQI of 209, followed by 203 in Rupnagar. Bathinda’s AQI remained at a moderate level at 138.