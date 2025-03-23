Smuggler held with 4.5kg heroin in Amritsar

Amritsar rural police on Saturday arrested a drug smuggler and recovered a consignment of 4.5 kg of heroin from his possession, officials said. Accused in police custody. (HT)

“The SHO of Lopoke police station received a tip-off that Harpreet Singh alias Love, son of Shamsher Singh, a resident of Shahura village, is engaged in heroin smuggling and is in possession of a large consignment of heroin. Acting swiftly, the officer set up a patrol near the outskirts of the village, where Harpreet Singh was apprehended with 4. 5kg of heroin”, Maninder Singh, senior superintendent of police (Amritsar rural), said.

A case under sections 21(c)/61/85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at Lopoke Police Station, and further investigation is underway, he added.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused Harpreet has been in contact with Pakistani smugglers and is involved in trafficking heroin.

“Efforts are being made to trace his forward and backward links, and any other individuals found involved will be brought to justice. Additionally, authorities are identifying illegally acquired properties of the accused, and legal action will be taken accordingly,” the SSP added.