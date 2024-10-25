Smugglers with Pak-links nabbed with 2kg heroin in Amritsar

In a major breakthrough, police busted a trans-border narcotic smuggling network and arrested three drug smugglers with Pakistan links and recovered 2.15kg heroin from their possession, Amritsar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said on Thursday. The police commissioner said that an FIR has been registered under the NDPS Act. (HT File)

Bhullar said that preliminary investigations revealed that the trio has links with a Pakistan-based drug smuggler Kaali and drones were being used to transport drugs across the border.

The arrested persons have been identified as Jagroop Singh alias Jupa, a resident of Ranike village, Jagjit Singh, of Rangarh village, and Jashanpreet Singh of Gharinda village in Amritsar rural.

Bhullar said that police had information that the trio had received a huge consignment of narcotics, and they were to deliver it in Chheharta. The police then laid a trap and arrested the accused persons.

“A probe is on to find out to whom the consignment was to be delivered,” Bhullar said.

An FIR has been registered under Section 21C of the NDPS Act at Chheharta police station in Amritsar.