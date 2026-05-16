SMVDN performs over 100 successful knee, hip replacement surgeries in Rajouri-Poonch

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspecialty Hospital in Katra has successfully carried out over 100 successful knee, hip replacement surgeries in Rajouri-Poonch under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, said officials. The beneficiaries, along with doctors of the hospital and citizens, gathered at Rajouri on Tuesday to celebrate the achievement. (HT Photo)

The beneficiaries, along with doctors of the hospital and citizens, gathered in Rajouri to celebrate the achievement.

The initiative was started by Dr Vikas Padha, the senior joint replacement surgeon at the hospital, who started his monthly outreach OPDs in the twin border districts. “For many of these patients, severe knee and hip problems had confined them to their homes for years. The challenge was not just treatment — it was access. Through these outreach initiatives, patients suffering silently in remote villages were identified, counselled and guided for treatment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme,” he said.

Dr Padha, thanking the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, said, “Through its strong focus on outreach healthcare and patient welfare, the shrine board has played a transformative role in ensuring that advanced tertiary care reaches under-served and tribal populations of Jammu and Kashmir.”

He acknowledged the role of Ayushman Bharat in making these surgeries accessible to economically weaker patients. “These surgeries would not have been possible for many families without Ayushman Bharat,” he said.

Dr Yashpal Sharma, executive director, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence, said, “100 successful hip and knee replacement surgeries of poor people is a reflection of how outreach healthcare can transform lives. The vision of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has always been to ensure that quality healthcare reaches even the remotest areas.”

At Rajouri, a short film titled “Toote Parindon Ki Nayi Udaan – A Tale of Unique Century,” capturing the inspiring transformation in the lives of patients, who were operated upon, was also shown.