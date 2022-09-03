Snatchers’ gang busted with arrest of three in Mohali

With the arrest of three accused, police on Friday busted a gang of chain snatchers. The police recovered gold, cash and other valuables from their possession.

The accused, Vicky, a resident of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh and Deep Singh, a resident of Bihar, presently residing in Dhakoli have 33 and nine snatching cases registered against them. The third accused was identified as Santosh of New Delhi.

Giving out further information, superintendent of police (SP, city) Akashdeep Singh Aulakh said on August 5, a snatching incident took place in the residential area of Phase 2, falling under the Phase 1 police station, in which two unidentified persons riding a motorcycle attacked an elderly woman.

Police had registered a case at the time and while tracing the accused through CCTV footage, the Phase 1 team identified Vicky and Deep Singh before making the arrest.

Used fake registration plates

During interrogation, it came to fore that both the primary accused would execute the crime on bikes using fake registration plates, but would later roam around in the city using the original plates on the motorcycles.

Police have impounded a motorcycle and recovered the fake number plate, a gold chain, a stolen three-wheeler, a Scorpio car, cash and other valuables. The accused confessed to committing 10 snatching over the last month.

Would travel to Delhi to sell gold

SP Singh said the third accused, Santosh is a jeweller involved in gold smelting and casting work in New Delhi. He used to buy the snatched gold items from the other two accused at a cheap price and used to melt the gold and make it into new ornaments.

The accused had paid for the impounded Scorpio car and an LED television using the stolen money.