Snatching accused ends life in Ludhiana police lockup

A day after he was caught with seven stolen mobile phones in Ludhiana, Ashish Kumar of Mohla Goraya village of Jalandhar district ended his life by hanging himself from a girder in the lockup at Salem Tabri police station on Sunday evening.

Senior police officers reached the police station soon after the incident and a probe was initiated.

The police caught him with the seven phones and impounded his motorcycle near Jalandhar Bypass Chowk on Saturday.

A case was registered under Section 379B of the IPC and he was lodged in the lockup. In the evening, the police said, he made a loop using a bedsheet and hanged himself from the girder.

He was rushed to hospital, where he was declared dead.

Inspector Ramandeep Singh, the station house officer at Salem Tabri, said Ashish Kumar was already facing four cases of snatching.