News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Snatching case cracked with arrest of habitual offender

Snatching case cracked with arrest of habitual offender

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 02, 2023 11:33 AM IST

The complainant had reported that two men on a motorcycle snatched his mobile phone near Hotel Surya in Burail, Chandigarh

Cracking a snatching case within hours, police arrested a 21-year-old youth from Baltana who made off with a man’s mobile phone in Burail on Thursday.

Chandigarh Police cracked a snatching case with the arrest of a habitual offender. (HT File)

Identified as Nitin, the accused was recently released from jail in a similar case, said police.

The complainant, Shiv Ram Yadav, had reported that two men on a motorcycle snatched his mobile phone near Hotel Surya in Burail on Thursday.

Based on inputs, police arrested Nitin on Friday, while efforts were on to arrest his accomplice, said inspector Baldev Singh, SHO, Sector 34 police station.

“The accused is a repeat offender and has a dozen cases registered against him. He was arrested in a snatching case recently and committed the crime again after being released on bail,” said the SHO.

