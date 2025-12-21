Search
Sun, Dec 21, 2025
Snow, rain likely as Kashmir braces for ‘Chillai-Kalan’

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Published on: Dec 21, 2025 03:20 am IST

Kashmir is likely to face a spell of wet weather, including moderate to heavy snowfall in the higher reaches, even as the night temperature improved slightly a day ahead of the onset of ‘Chillai-Kalan’ -- the 40-day harsh winter period, officials said on Saturday.

A boatmen row boats on the Dal Lake on a cold and foggy morning, in Srinagar on Saturday. (ANI)
The local meteorological department has forecast a spell of wet weather on December 20-21, coinciding with the onset of ‘Chillai-Kalan’, which begins on December 21 every year and ends on January 31.

Moderate to heavy snowfall is expected in the higher reaches of Kashmir, while light to moderate precipitation may affect the plains, the weather office said.

In its advisory a few higher reaches of Kupwara, Bandipora & Ganderbal may receive moderate to heavy snowfall particularly on December 21.”Travellers/transporters are advised to plan accordingly & follow traffic/admin advisories,” it said.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah today chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of the administration in the event of snowfall and likely precipitation spell predicted over the coming weekend.

The meeting focused on assessing the readiness of departments across both Kashmir and Jammu divisions and fine-tuning response mechanisms to ensure minimal disruption to public life.

Addressing the meeting, the CM observed that winter preparation plans in both divisions are largely on track but stressed that the real test lies in effective implementation on the ground. He noted that while precipitation is expected this weekend, it may not be as widespread as later in the season, providing the administration with a valuable opportunity to refine and strengthen preparedness plans.

With PTI inputs

