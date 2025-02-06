Temps plummet as Himachal sees more snow in higher reaches

Minimum temperature fell by 2-11 degrees at many stations across Himachal on Thursday as snowfall continued in the state’s higher reaches, the Met office said. Vehicles covered in snow in Manali on Thursday. (ANI)

Also, an appreciable to marked fall in maximum temperatures was observed for many stations during the last 24 hours by 3-11 degrees, the MeT added.

During this period the highest snowfall was recorded at Lahaul-Spiti’s Gondla with 7 cm followed by Keylong with 6 cm, Kalpa with 3 cm and Bharmaur with 2 cm. Keylong was coldest at -12.2 degrees.

Intermittent rain also lashed some parts of the state.

Manali received 20 mm of rain, followed by Dalhousie at 7 mm, Kataula at 6.1 mm and Bharmaur at 5 mm.

The night temperature in Kukumseri was recorded at -11.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Tabo (-10.8 degrees) and Kalpa (-3.1 degrees).The tourist destinations of Manali and Shimla shivered at -1.5 degrees and 1 degree Celsius, respectively.

Dalhousie in Chamba registered a minimum temperature of 1.6 degrees Celsius and Kasauli 2.7 degrees.

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted dry weather in Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

However, light precipitation at isolated places is expected from February 8 to 12 in parts of the state. The maximum temperature is also likely to rise by 4-5 degrees in many parts of the state during the next two days, while the minimum temperature is very likely to rise by 2-3 degrees over many parts of the state during the next 24 hours.

Dense fog reduced visibility to 200 metres in Bilaspur and Mandi. A cold wave was observed in Chamba, Una and Berthin while cold day conditions were witnessed in Manali and Kalpa, the Met said.

It has cautioned of dense fog in isolated places on Friday. A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from Saturday.

With inputs from PTI