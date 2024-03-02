Snowfall in higher reaches of J&K, rains lash plains

Several areas in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall while the plains were lashed by rain on Saturday, officials said. People walk amid fresh snowfall in Shopian on Saturday. (ANI)

During the past 24 hours, there has been moderate rain or snow in most parts of the Valley with heavy snow or rainfall over a few places, they said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The officials said the famous ski-resort town of Gulmarg and tourist resort towns Sonamarg and Doodhpathri received moderate to heavy snow. Gurez, Kupwara, Baltal and some other towns in the higher reaches also received fresh snow, they added.

Heavy rains coupled with hailstorm lashed plains of Jammu region and upper reaches recorded fresh snowfall, plummeting the mercury by few notches.

The downpour triggered landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at multiple places on the 250 km Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH 44). The traffic was suspended at multiple places on NH44, the only all-weather link that connects Kashmir to the outside world.

The day temperatures plunged in Kashmir Valley with summer capital Srinagar recording a maximum of six degrees Celsius, about seven notches below normal.

The day was coldest at the ski resort of Gulmarg at 0.9 degrees Celsius, followed by Kupwara in the north and Pahalgam in the south at 2.3 degrees Celsius and 5.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

High-danger avalanche warning sounded in 7 districts

J&K disaster management authority issued fresh avalanche warnings for several districts. “Avalanche with high danger level is likely to occur above 2,200 metres over Bandipura, Baramula, Ganderbal and Kupwara in next 24 hours” the authority said in a statement.

The Vaishno Devi pilgrimage in Reasi’s Trikuta Hills was running smoothly but the helicopter service to and fro from Katra to Sanji Chhat was suspended.

“Traffic remains suspended on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway due to landslides and shooting stones in Ramban district,” said a senior police official.

“The highway has been blocked at nearly a dozen places in Ramban. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has mobilised men and machinery to clear the highway. Heavy rains are hampering restoration works,” he added.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP traffic) Rohit Baskotra said, “The highway has been blocked due to landslides at Dhalwas, Mehad,Hingni and Mom Passi. Shooting stones are falling on the road from the hills at Jaiswal Bridge,Cafetaria Morh, Marog near T-2 tunnel, Panthial,Shalgadi, Kishtwari Pathar and Gangru etc”.

“No vehicle was allowed to proceed towards Srinagar or Jammu beyond Jakhani and Qazigund. At least 1,200 heavy and 250 light have been stranded at Jakhani since the morning,” Baskotra added.

The traffic on the highway has been restricted to one-way since February 26 and was being used alternatively from Jammu and Srinagar after heavy rains and snowfall damaged the arterial road at several places last week.

According to the meteorological department, Banihal recorded the highest 74.4mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, ending around 8.30 am on Saturday.

The department said snowfall in high-altitude areas and rains in the plains will continue at most places in the Union Territory. The weather is likely to improve gradually on Saturday night.

“There is no significant weather activity thereafter till March 10 with possibility of light rain and snow at scattered places during the night of March 6 to 7,” IMD said.

Woman killed in ceiling collapse

Over three dozen houses and other structures suffered damages due to gusty winds in the province, officials said. Suhunksha Devi, a resident of Batmas-Changa village of Bhalesa, died and her brother injured when the ceiling of their house collapsed due to a windstorm in Doda district, they said.

At least 10 other houses suffered damages in Gandoh tehsil of Doda district, and 15 more houses and other structures were damaged by windstorm in Trigam, Palmar, Mughal Maidan and adjoining areas in nearby Kishtwar district, officials said. Six people were injured when a boulder from a hillock hit a passenger bus at Manoor Gala in Rajouri district, officials said.They said the bus was on its way from Mandir Gala to Rajouri and the injured passengers were rushed to a hospital.