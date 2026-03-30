Snowfall shuts Srinagar-Leh highway, Bandipora-Gurez road

Overnight rains lashed plains of J&K and light snowfall was recorded over higher reaches that led to the closure of the Srinagar-Leh national highway and the Bandipora-Gurez road in north Kashmir on Sunday. Snow clearance underway on a road following a fresh spell of snowfall in Bandipora on Sunday. (ANI)

The J&K meteorological centre in Srinagar said the rain and snow were triggered by a western disturbance that hit the region on Saturday evening. “Gulmarg received the highest (13 mm) rain since yesterday night. Srinagar saw 9.1 mm rain,” said an official of MeT. Independent weather spotter Faizan Arif said a good spell was expected to bring down the rain deficit (50% in March) in the region.

Traffic officials stated in a statement that the traffic movement from Minamarg towards Srinagar could not be allowed due to fresh snowfall. “On Monday, subject to fair weather and good road condition, only light motor vehicles equipped with anti-skid chains shall be allowed to ply from Kargil on Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road (Srinagar-Leh highway),” the statement mentioned.

Authorities have also suspended vehicular movement on the strategic 85-km Bandipora–Gurez road as a precautionary measure. The J&K MeT has predicted more rains on Monday. “The weather is expected to be cloudy during the day with possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain and snow over higher reaches at most places with thunder and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) towards March 30 night and improvement thereafter,” said an update by the MeT. There is also a possibility of moderate rain at few places with moderate snow over a few higher reaches of north and central Kashmir with winds at many places from Sunday night to Monday night. “There is a possibility of landslides at few vulnerable places. Farmers are advised to suspend all farm operations. Travellers are advised to follow traffic advisory & plan accordingly,” the MeT said.

Independent weatherman Faizan Arif said that after another round of showers is expected to return early Monday and will continue through the day. “The system will be moderate overall, but a few areas may witness intense thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds and possible hail. Day temperatures, particularly on Monday, are likely to drop sharply. Weather conditions are expected to improve by Tuesday,” he said.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperatures were running above normal in the plains with Srinagar recording 19.6 degrees Celsius on Monday while night temperature was 10.3°C on previous night.