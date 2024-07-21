Social media influencer booked for assaulting bouncer at Chandigarh’s Sector 26 club

A local bouncer was allegedly assaulted by a social media influencer during a late-night altercation at a club in Sector 26. The bouncer, Ravinder Kumar, 28, from Nada village, Mohali, was injured in the attack. Ravinder Kumar, who works as a bouncer at Zuhra Club and Deorra Club in Chandigarh’s Sector 26, was struct on the head with a glass liquor bottle by Jass Walia. (HT Photo)

Ravinder Kumar, who works as a bouncer at Zuhra Club and Deorra Club in Sector 26, reported that the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday morning, between 2 am and 3 am.

According to his statement, a fight broke out between two groups inside the club, which he and another bouncer, Krishan alias Happy, managed to diffuse. However, as Ravinder was heading towards the club’s entrance, he encountered accused Jass Walia.

Ravinder said that Walia, in a fit of anger, accused him of being the “boss” and struck him on the head with a glass liquor bottle. Walia also allegedly threatened to kill Ravinder if he crossed his path again. After the incident, Walia fled from the spot.

The assault left Ravinder injured, and he was promptly taken to Government Multi Speciality Hospital, Sector-16, for treatment by a PCR vehicle. Ravinder provided the police with Walia’s phone number, which is also registered in the club’s records. The police are yet to arrest the accused in the matter.

Based on Ravinder’s complaint, a case has been registered under Sections 126(2), 151(2), and 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector-26 police station.