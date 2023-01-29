Social outfits call for boycott of Haryana minister Sandeep Singh

Social organisations on Saturday announced to boycott Haryana minister Sandeep Singh, who is facing charges of sexually harassing a woman junior coach.

The organisations, including khap leaders, women outfits, members of Samyukt Kisan morcha, trade union and members of various employees’ associations held a meeting in Rohtak.

A spokesperson of All India Democratic Women’s Association said Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar is providing patronage to Sandeep Singh, which is why he is still a minister.

The participants also objected to the treatment meted out to a woman protester, Sonia Doohan, who had objected to the unfurling of the Tricolour by the minister.

“She was peacefully protesting against the hoisting of Tricolour by a person facing sexual harassment charges as it is disrespectful to the National Flag. We demand strict action against all those who were dragging and inappropriately grabbing the woman protester,” said Jagmati Sangwan, a woman activist.

Jagmati said they have decided to boycott all official functions of Sandeep Singh across the state and appealed to the people to peacefully foil his public appearances.

“We will start a mass signature campaign seeking removal of Sandeep Singh and the same will be handed over to the President,” she added.