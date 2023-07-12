{Social Security, Women and Child Development building Ludhiana: Dilapidated condition raises concern

The building housing offices of the social security, women and child development (WCD) department is in degenerating condition and lacks basic amenities. Visitors and employees have raised concerns about the poor condition of infrastructure at the building in Shimlapuri, highlighting multiple issues, ranging from damaged window panes and leaky ceilings to lack of fire extinguishers. The building of social security, women and child development department in deteriorating condition in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The building consists of eleven different wings, including offices for the district program officer, child welfare committee, observation home for juveniles, state aftercare home for boys, government workshop for handicaps, and the district child protection unit, among others.

Around 90 people work in the building and the deteriorating infrastructure negatively impacts their working, claimed the employees. Furthermore, most employees park their two-wheelers at the entrance of the building, adding to the mess. Sight of dirt and debris can be witnessed on entrance of the building. The Anganwadi centres store the children’s food at the entrance and waste left is often seen on the floor. The department is crippling with staff crunch, said employees.

Visitors have complained about the absence of personnel at the help desk, which hinders the functioning of the office. Also, due to improper organisation, people find it difficult to navigate through the building. Vishal, a visitor, who came for the pension of his handicapped child, claimed that there are no name plates in front of any room in the building and called for urgent attention to address the various issues. “It not only reflects the government’s neglect in maintaining essential facilities but also hampers the efficient functioning of important departments,” added Vishal.

During the rainy season, the condition worsens. Employees highlighted the frequent wall leaks which create an unhygienic working environment. They also claimed that dealing with these adverse conditions poses a significant challenge for them while trying to fulfil their professional responsibilities.

Varinder Singh Tiwana, the district social security officer, acknowledged the poor condition of the building and said that he has already informed higher officials about the situation and the need for basic amenities. “I have already instructed the office staff to clean the building premises to prevent filth from being visible in the building complex,” added Tiwana.

