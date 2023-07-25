Ludhiana: Man arrested for celebratory firing after videos goes viral

The police on Tuesday arrested a social worker for allegedly opening fire in the air with his licenced pistol during a celebration after his video went viral on social networking sites. Man arrested for celebratory firing after videos goes viral. (HT FILE)

The accused has been identified as Vijay Yadav. He claimed to be a social worker.

Inspector Kulwant Singh, in-charge CIA-1, said that after a video of some youngsters flaunting a .32 bore pistol and opening fire in the air surfaced on social media, the police initiated investigation and arrested the accused. It was found the video was recorded during a birthday party celebration.

The police are trying to identify the other accused present in the party.

A case under sections 27, 30, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act and 336 of the IPC has been registered against the accused.