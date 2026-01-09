Solan police arrest drug kingpin with interstate network

Solan police arrested kingpin of an interstate gang from Zirakpur in Punjab with 87 grams of chitta, said police on Thursday. Preliminary investigation reveals that Bittu is a notorious chitta supplier who had been supplying narcotics to various parts of Himachal for a considerable period. (File)

The arrested have been identified as Iqbal alias Bittu, 27, resident of Haryana’s Kaithal, they added. Preliminary investigation reveals that Bittu is a notorious chitta supplier who had been supplying narcotics to various parts of Himachal for a considerable period.

The arrest was made after the police traced the backward linkage of the racket following arrests of its members.

On January 4, the special investigation unit, acting on a tip-off, apprehended two accused--Jitesh, alias Munna, 28, of Clean Solan, and Neeraj, 31, of Dhalyana village, Salogra --who were allegedly going to sell chitta at Salogra Mela Ground. Police recovered more than 6 grams of chitta/heroin from their possession. A case was registered at Sadar police station, Solan, and both accused were remanded to four days’ police custody.

As per police, both the arrested have various cases registered against them.

During investigation, acting on a tip-off, police arrested Sahil, 25, of Pajo village, Kotlanala, and Karan, 22, of Saproon, Solan, with 7.23 grams of chitta/heroin. A case was registered under NDPS Act at Sadar police station, Solan on January 6. Both were taken on four days’ police remand.

Bittu’s name came up during their investigation and police traced the backward linkage and arrested him.

Addressing the media in Solan on Thursday, Solan superintendent of police Gaurav Singh, said, “Our zero-tolerance policy against drugs will continue, and we will keep targeting the entire supply chain to protect our youth from this menace.”