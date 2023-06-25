Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Soldier injured in gunfight in J&K’s Poonch

Soldier injured in gunfight in J&K’s Poonch

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jun 25, 2023 12:04 AM IST

“The terrorists were trying to infiltrate into Indian territory around 10 pm last night but their movement was picked up on surveillance devices. In the exchange of fire that ensued, a soldier suffered minor injuries,” a defence official said

An Indian Army soldier was injured in an exchange of fire with a group of three terrorists who were attempting to cross the Line of Control (LoC) in the Gulpur sector of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on late Friday, officials said on Saturday.

“A soldier suffered minor injuries in an exchange of fire with a group of three terrorist along the LoC in the Gulpur sector, also known as Chakan-da-Bagh area, on Friday night,” said a defence official.

“The terrorists were trying to infiltrate into Indian territory around 10 pm last night but their movement was picked up on surveillance devices. In the exchange of fire that ensued, a soldier suffered minor injuries,” he added.

The gun duel took place in the forward Ranger Nallah area of the Gulpur sector.

“The terrorists managed to escape into nearby forests. Army has launched a search operation in the area,” he said.

On Friday, the security forces killed four terrorists and recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition and narcotics-like substances from the scene of the gun battle in the Machhil sector of Kupwara district.

Sign out