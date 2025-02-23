Soldier injured in mine blast in J&K’s Poonch
Feb 23, 2025 07:22 AM IST
During routine patrol along the LoC, the soldier, idnetified as Deepak Kumar, stepped over a mine and got injured, they added
A soldier was injured in a mine blast on Saturday in Nangi Takeri area along the LoC in Poonch district, said officials.
During routine patrol along the LoC, the soldier, idnetified as Deepak Kumar, stepped over a mine and got injured, they added.
He was immediately air-lifted to Command hospital in Udhampur for treatment, they added.