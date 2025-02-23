Menu Explore
Soldier injured in mine blast in J&K’s Poonch

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Feb 23, 2025 07:22 AM IST

During routine patrol along the LoC, the soldier, idnetified as Deepak Kumar, stepped over a mine and got injured, they added

A soldier was injured in a mine blast on Saturday in Nangi Takeri area along the LoC in Poonch district, said officials.

The injured was shifted to Command hospital in Udhampur for treatment. (Representative)
The injured was shifted to Command hospital in Udhampur for treatment. (Representative)

During routine patrol along the LoC, the soldier, idnetified as Deepak Kumar, stepped over a mine and got injured, they added.

He was immediately air-lifted to Command hospital in Udhampur for treatment, they added.

