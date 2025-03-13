Soldier injured in Pak’s sniper fire on LoC, airlifted to Command Hospital in Udhampur

A soldier was injured in a sniper fire from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Kalsian area of Nowshera sector in Rajouri district on Wednesday, said people familiar with the development. The condition of the soldier was stated to be stable (Representative File)

“There was high intensity blast opposite forward defence location Kalsian at 6.05 am. The blast was followed by three rounds of singe shots fired by the enemy,” said official sources.

“The sniper shot targeted our troops deployed at the forward location, opposite Kalisan. The three shots of sniper fire had come from Pakistan’s Tekri post manned by 658 Mujahid Battalion of Pak Army. During the attack a soldier Man Kumar Bega received injuries in his thigh. He was immediately airlifted to Command Hospital at Udhampur in an army chopper,” they added.

The soldier was operated upon and his condition was stated to be stable.

On February 21, India and Pakistan had held a brigadier level flag meeting at Poonch and agreed to hold the truce deal.

The Indian side had conveyed that though India wants peace on the borders but if Pakistan continued its mischievous activities and provoked Indian Army, they reserved the right to retaliate.

Two army personnel, including captain Karamjit Singh Bakshi, were killed in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack carried out by suspected terrorists in the Akhnoor sector of the Jammu region on February 11.

Two army personnel were also injured in separate incidents of small arms firing from across the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts on February 10 and 14, while two more army personnel were injured in separate landmine explosions in Poonch in the past week.

On February 25, 2021, both the nuke countries had renewed mutually brokered truce deal following DGMO level talks.