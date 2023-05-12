Soldier killed in accidental fire in J&K’s Poonch

A soldier was killed in accidental fire from his weapon along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said on Thursday. A soldier was killed in accidental fire from his weapon along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said on Thursday. (Image for representational purpose)

The incident took place in the Krishna Ghati sector, when the rifle of Lance Naik Jasbir Singh of Punjab’s Barnala went off accidentally, they said.

Singh was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors, the officials said.

On being informed, a police team visited the spot and after the completion of all the legal formalities, the body was shifted to a hospital.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

Meanwhile, army on Thursday recovered a rusted landmine near the Line of Control in Poonch district and later destroyed it safely.

The mine was recovered in Mendhar sector around 2.30pm.