Son marries neighbour, mother stripped, assaulted in Valtoha

In a horrific incident, a 55-year-old woman was allegedly stripped and assaulted in Valtoha village of Tarn Taran after her son married a girl of the same village, against the wishes of her family. In a horrific incident, a 55-year-old woman was allegedly stripped and assaulted in Valtoha village of Tarn Taran after her son married a girl of the same village, against the wishes of her family. (HT File)

While the crime took place on March 31, it came to light on Friday after videos of the incident started doing the rounds of social media.

In her statement to the police, the victim said that her 19-year-old son had tied the knot with a girl living in the neighbourhood a month ago. However, her family was opposed to the marriage.

“On March 31, around 6pm, the girl’s family members gathered outside my house and started crying. When I came out after hearing the commotion, the girl’s mother instigated her family members to ‘catch me and teach me a lesson’. She kept saying that my son had lured her daughter. Soon, one of her sons caught me by the hair while the other tore off my clothes even as other members of the mob started thrashing me,” said the woman.

She said that on hearing her cries for help, her husband rushed out and some other neighbours also gathered at the spot following which the accused fled the spot.

Assistant sub-inspector Paramjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Sections 354/354-B (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-D (stalking), 323 (voluntarily causes hurt) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against three of the girl’s family members, including her mother and two brothers, and two unidentified persons. He added that all the accused are on the run and a hunt is on to nab them.