Sonepat: Minor girl, among four get life term for cops’ murder

A local court in Sonepat on Tuesday sentenced four persons, including a woman and her minor girl accomplice, to life term imprisonment in connection with the murder of two policemen during patrolling on the night of June 29, 2020. The police had killed the main accused Amit Kumar in the encounter and his aides- Neeraj, Sandeep, Vikas, a woman Asha and her minor female friend were arrested. (HT Photo for representation)

Sonepat additional district and session judge Narender Singh convicted- Neeraj, Sandeep Kumar and Asha under Sections 302 (murder), 149 and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), for life term. The court also convicted a minor girl, accomplice of Asha, to life term. The sentence for the fifth accused Vikas Kumar, who was declared proclaimed offender (PO) for not returning to jail after completing his parole period will be pronounced after his arrest. The court also slapped a fine of ₹7,500 on them.

According to police, the case dates back to the night of June 29, 2020, when two policemen, a special police officer (SPO) Kaptan Singh and constable Ravinder Kumar, both posted at Butana check-post under Baroda police station jurisdiction were on night patrolling duty.

According to police, a passerby spotted officers’ bodies in a pool of blood. One body was found on the road and another in the bushes nearly 600 meters from the check post. The case was cracked as constable Ravinder Kumar noted down the accused’s vehicle number on his palm before he was killed. A woman and her minor female friend, who had accompanied the four criminals, including assailant Amit Kumar, were arrested for their involvement in the killing of two policemen near Butana checkpost,” the police had said.

“Amit along with his three aides had come to meet his female friend at Butana village on the night of June 29. A woman and her minor friend also accompanied them. The policemen were shot dead after they barred them from consuming liquor and saw one of the women in an objectionable position with Amit,” the then Gohana ASP Udai Singh Meena had said.

The police had killed the main accused Amit Kumar in the encounter and his aides- Neeraj, Sandeep, Vikas, a woman Asha and her minor female friend were arrested. “Amit along with Neeraj had been visiting Butana village to meet his female friend. During remand, the arrested accused Sandeep had told us that Amit and Neeraj had asked him and Vikas to accompany them to a marriage function. Later, they told Sandeep that they are going to meet their female friends,” the official had then said.