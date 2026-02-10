Sonepat: Patwari, middleman held in graft case

The Haryana State Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a woman patwari and middleman from Sonepat’s Kharkhauda while accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 in lieu of clearing a file pertaining to the registry of a plot. The bureau officials from Sonepat and Rohtak conducted a raid and arrested patwari Sudesh and middleman Krishan Chand, a tea-seller.Inspector Jagjit Singh, posted in Sonepat bureau said that they have received a complaint from Sisana resident Anil Kumar that patwari Sudesh has been demanding ₹25,000 to clear a file pertaining to ownership of his family of a plot in the village.“The Haryana government has been giving ownership rights to those living on the same plot or house in villages for the last 25 years and Anil had also applied for the ownership of a 450 yard plot in the village. The patwari and the complainant later struck the deal at ₹20,000. The complainant gave the money to the tea-seller, who went to handover the same to patwari at her office. We arrested the duo red-handed from the spot,” the inspector added. He said the patwari has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and would be produced in the court. The Haryana State Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a woman patwari and middleman from Sonepat’s Kharkhauda while accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 in lieu of clearing a file pertaining to the registry of a plot. (Representational image)

Other short stories

Chandigarh Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) has appealed to all farmers and general consumers not to tamper with power lines, transformers, or any other electrical equipment and not to attempt repairing them on their own. “It has been observed that farmers and consumers often try to fix power faults themselves and attempt to climb electricity poles or transformers without taking proper safety measures. This has led to repeated electricity-related accidents,” UHBN said in a statement, urging farmers and consumers to avoid repairing electrical equipment themselves and instead register their electricity-related complaints through official channels or by visiting the nearest electricity office. The Nigam’s employees are technically qualified and specially trained to handle such work, the spokesperson added.

