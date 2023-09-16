Sonia, Kharge among INDIA bloc leaders invited to INLD Kaithal rally

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has invited top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, besides top leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) at a rally being organised in Kaithal on September 25 to mark the birth anniversary of the INLD founder late Devi Lal. “We have sent official invitations to Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. “Now it is up to the Congress leadership to decide,” INLD MLA Abhay Singh Chautala said during his visit to Karnal for meeting with party leaders and workers to ensure huge gathering at the Kaithal rally. (HT File Photo)

The development assumes significance as it is for the first time that the INLD has invited Congress top leaders for its annual rally being organised ahead of next years Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state.

Abhay slammed the Congress’ state leadership for internal bickering which came to the fore at the district-level meetings of party observers. “Now they are fighting on the roads, such indiscipline cannot be ignored, and the Congress will vanish,” he added.

On a question about whether the INLD has also invited former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, he quipped, “Who is Hooda? We have invited Congress leadership, not Hooda”. “Earlier, Hooda used to claim himself as chief minister candidate and now he said that he is a strong contender,” he added.

Abhay said that the rally will be historic, and it will prove a platform where top leaders of the INDIA bloc will share the stage.

“As of now we are not part of the INDIA bloc, but the decision will be taken after the September 25 rally at Kaithal,” he added.

The INLD has already sent invitations to most of the INDIA bloc leaders, including Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar, his deputy and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah of the National Conference, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Hanuman Beniwal of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party, Jayant Chaudhary of Rashtriya Lok Dal Party, and Sita Ram Yechuri, CPI (M) general secretary.

About the arrest of Congress MLA Mamman Khan for his alleged role in the Nuh violence, Abhay alleged that Hooda did not allow Khan to respond to the allegations against him in the state assembly. “But now chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who claimed that there was a conspiracy behind the Nuh violence, should expose this conspiracy to reveal how this violence took place or if he cannot expose it, he should resign,” he added.

