Soon, 50k more government jobs will be given to youth, says Punjab CM

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced that the state government will soon give 50,000 more jobs to youth. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann during distribution of appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in the state government departments in Chandigarh. (PTI)

Speaking at an event where he handed over 763 job letters to newly appointed government employees, Mann said that till now, the state government has given 51,655 jobs in the state during the last three years.

“Today is a red letter day for these youth who have got jobs in cooperation, health and family welfare and higher education and languages departments,” Mann said.

He said that the state government has crossed the figure of giving 51,000 government jobs in a transparent manner, adding that soon the state government will cross the figure of one lakh government jobs to the youth.

“I want to hand tiffins in the hands of youth by giving them employment so that they shun the syringes and menace of drugs. Idle hands are the devil’s workshop. Unemployment is the root cause of several social problems due to which the state government is focusing on eradicating this malady,” he said.

Mann reiterated that the state government fills all the posts as soon as they are vacant in the department.

“A foolproof mechanism has been adopted for the entire recruitment process due to which not even a single appointment out of these nearly 51,000 jobs have been challenged so far in any court,” Mann said.

The CM expressed hope that they will become an active partner in the socio-economic development of the state.

Mann takes dig at Bittu

Taking a potshot at Union minister of state Ravneet Bittu for his recent attempt to meet him without an appointment, Mann said he was trying to forcefully enter the residence, but Punjabis will never allow him to enter the house as a chief minister.

“He tried to enter CM’s residence from the backside door claiming that as his grandfather (late Beant Singh) remained the chief minister, he knew every entry of the residence. However, he is not aware the keys of this residence are given by three crore Punjabis,” said Mann. On February 19, Bittu reached Mann’s official residence in Chandigarh to meet him in connection with cases registered against two of his close associates in the state.

A heated argument broke out between the central minister’s security officials and Chandigarh policemen, with both sides accusing each other of impeding them from performing their duties.