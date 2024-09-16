Soon, Bathinda to get construction waste processing unit

Intending to eliminate construction and demolition (C&D) waste in the city and for complete disposal of debris, the Bathinda municipal corporation is coming up with an ambitious mechanised project. Approval for the estimated ₹1.50 crore for the project is expected to be finalised in the next few days. The project aims to ensure implementation of the C&D Waste Management Rules, 2016, issued by the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change and levy fines to enforce laws for the reuse of recycled/processed waste to save mining and the environment. (HT photo only for representational purpose)

Officials said that the project aims to ensure implementation of the C&D Waste Management Rules, 2016, issued by the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change and levy fines to enforce laws, penalties etc for the reuse of recycled/processed waste to save mining and the environment.

The C&D project, the first-of-its-kind in the entire southwest districts of Punjab, will be set up near the solid waste management plant located on Bathinda-Mansa road. MC officials said the plant will be equipped to process 50 tonnes of C&D or malba — including waste generated from building material, debris and rubble resulting from construction, remodelling, repair, and demolition of any structure, every day.

As per the MC officials, the local body has cleared an ample amount of the legacy waste from the Mansa road and the site will be for storage/stacking and processing of C&D waste, wherein screening of such waste, crushing of coarse material into different types of aggregates and their separation by screening and washing will be carried out to produce recycled materials and its byproducts.

The recycled materials and byproducts will be issued and sold to public and government organisations.

According to the superintendent engineer Sandeep Gupta, the upcoming plant will convert C&D waste into interlocking tiles, concrete slabs etc. for marketing further.

“The recycled plant will be built by an outsourced agency and it will be run by the MC. The project will not only eradicate the waste but it will empower the local body to generate resources after the sale of recycled materials used in infrastructure development. This will also bring down the cost of construction materials such as slabs and kerb, which will be available at competitive rates from the state-run C&D waste process unit,” said Gupta.